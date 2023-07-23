Rangers place new bid for Dani... According to Algameen Dagblad, Rangers has placed a fourth bid ...

Danjuma seals loan move to Eve... Everton has sealed the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on a ...

Strasbourg announce Emegha arr... Strasbourg has announced the signing of Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha ...

AZ loan Benfica midfielder AZ Alkmaar has confirmed the signing of Benfica midfielder Tiago ...

Fulham agree deal with Ajax fo... According to Voetbal International, Fulham and Ajax have come to ...

Ajax tie down top talent Silva... Ajax have rewarded young midfielder Silvano Vos with a new ...

Hoever returns to Stoke City o... Ki-Jana Hoever has extended his contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers and ...