According to Algameen Dagblad, Rangers has placed a fourth bid for Feyenoord striker Danilo.
Rangers have already had three bids rejected by Feyenoord for the Brazilian forward but they have returned with a fourth and final bid.
Algameen Dagblad reports that it is nearing Feyenoord’s top asking price and add, “As a result, the striker is very close to his desired transfer to Ibrox.”
Rangers have already signed Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers this summer but Danilo could soon be joining them in Glasgow.
Danilo joined Feyenoord on a free transfer last summer but has become the second choice behind Santiago Gimenez. The reliable 1908 reported this weekend that Feyenoord is interested in Sydney van Hooijdonk, who could replace Danilo.