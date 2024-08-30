RB Leipzig has confirmed the signing of Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida on a five-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Bundesliga side have a long-standing interest in the defender and finally they got their man on Friday evening.
Geertruida has signed a contract until the summer of 2029 with Feyenoord receiving a fee of around €18 million which can rise through bonuses.
The 24-year-old made 144 appearances for Feyenoord, winning one league title and two KNVB Cups. He is also a full Netherlands international and will become a teammate of Xavi Simons.