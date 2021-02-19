RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has confidence in Justin Kluivert, but wants to see more from the winger.
The 21-year-old has had injury issues since joining RB Leipzig from AS Roma on loan, and he has spent the last two games on the bench.
Speaking to Kicker, Nagelsmann said, “There was a stage when we saw the Justin we hoped for. Against Bayern and against Manchester United,” Kluivert scored in both of those games, a 3-2 win over United and 3-3 draw against Bayern.
According to Nagelsmann, Kluivert’s physical condition is a problem, “I don’t see him enough at training. That’s the problem. He’s a bit too prone to injury and needs to be more stable in that respect.”
Nagelsmann still has faith in the Dutchman, “With his dribbles and his qualities in finishing, he could very well have helped us against Liverpool. Just as he can help us well in the second half of the Bundesliga. We hope he can still have a positive influence.”
RB Leipzig has an option to buy Kluivert, but Nagelsmann is unsure, “We will see in a while what we are going to do and whether there is a future after the summer.”