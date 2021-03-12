RB Leipzig have confirmed that Ajax striker Brian Brobbey will join the club this summer on a four-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 19-year-old scored in Ajax’s 3-0 win over Young Boys on Thursday and was tight-lipped on his future at the club, before Fabrizio Romano broke the news that Brobbey was heading to RB Leipzig.
The Bundesliga side have now confirmed that Brobbey has an agreement on a four-year deal and will join the club in the summer once his contract with Ajax expires.
On the RB Leipzig website, Brobbey said, “RB Leipzig is a great club and is going through a great season. Julian Nagelsmann is a young and very good coach, from whom I can learn a lot. The team is stable and has a strong sense of unity. I look forward to joining the team and of course I want to help the club to be as successful as possible.”
Brobbey has made 11 appearances for Ajax so far this season, scoring four goals and adding two assists.
Hope Overmars and ten Hag are happy, they should continue to loan players like Babel or Idrissi instead of giving players like Brobbey or Lang any chance. Good for him, Botman, Lang and Rijkhoff.
too early to leave even earlier than kluivert did but we have to respect his choice i wish him all the best he is a very good future player he showed that in every game he played i hope he do well in the bundesliga because we need a striker like him in the national team
Ridiculous choice by Brobbey and even more ridiculous comments by Vandeman. Everyone here should read what Mister Ajax himself said today about Brobbey or anyone at such a young age who decides to leave “first play 100 games for Ajax 1”. Brobbey has not even played one full match with Ajax 1. He has tremendous potential but his decision is totally stupid. The Ajax of today is a far cry from the Ajax under De Boer. The club is ranked 18th in the latest UEFA rankings and solidly anchored in the top 20 with likely even better prospect of climbing into the top 15. Brobbey was told by everyone on the team, all full internationals including his captain Tadic, Stek, Klaassen and countless others not to leave. The club and TH have continued to support him even after he announced he would not sign a new contract. Many clubs would have simply never let him play a single minute but on the contrary he plays more now than he ever did. He is an ingrate, arrogant and the only way he can redeem himself is if he helps us win the EL.