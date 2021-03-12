RB Leipzig have confirmed that Ajax striker Brian Brobbey will join the club this summer on a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old scored in Ajax’s 3-0 win over Young Boys on Thursday and was tight-lipped on his future at the club, before Fabrizio Romano broke the news that Brobbey was heading to RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side have now confirmed that Brobbey has an agreement on a four-year deal and will join the club in the summer once his contract with Ajax expires.

On the RB Leipzig website, Brobbey said, “RB Leipzig is a great club and is going through a great season. Julian Nagelsmann is a young and very good coach, from whom I can learn a lot. The team is stable and has a strong sense of unity. I look forward to joining the team and of course I want to help the club to be as successful as possible.”

Brobbey has made 11 appearances for Ajax so far this season, scoring four goals and adding two assists.




