Football-Oranje’s Michael, Mike and Abdul react to the Netherlands’ draw at the 2026 World Cup.
To watch the podcast, click here, or by pressing play below:
In their rearranged tie, Ajax defeated Groningen 2-0 in an ...
Football-Oranje's Michael and Abdul review round fourteen of the Eredivisie ...
There were only three matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday ...
There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...
The Eredivisie returned on Saturday with five matches. Below is ...
There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...
There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...
The first 0-0 draw of the season in the Eredivisie ...
A new season of Dutch football is here! Football-Oranje's Michael ...
The new Dutch Eredivisie season is here! Football-Oranje's Michael Statham, ...
Football-Oranje's Michael, Mike and Abdul react to the Netherlands' draw ...
Football-Oranje's Michael and Abdul review round fourteen of the Eredivisie ...
Football-Oranje’s Michael, Mike and Abdul react to the Netherlands’ draw at the 2026 World Cup.
To watch the podcast, click here, or by pressing play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.