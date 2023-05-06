According to BILD, Manchester United is leading the race to sign Jeremie Frimpong this summer but Real Madrid are also in the chase.
Frimpong is having an excellent season with Bayer Leverkusen and has been constantly linked with a move to Manchester United.
According to BILD, Erik ten Hag’s side is far along in negotiations to sign the Dutchman, with Newcastle United and Arsenal also following the situation closely.
However, the German outlet also adds that Real Madrid are hoping to beat them all and sign Frimpong, along with his teammate Moussa Diaby. The Spanish giants see Frimpong as a replacement for Dani Carvajal.
Frimpong has a contract with Leverkusen until 2025 but is expected to leave this summer.