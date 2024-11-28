Ajax’s 16-game unbeaten run ended with a 2-0 loss at Real Sociedad in the Europa League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ajax got off to a good start but Chuba Akpom failed to net after a quick break while Brian Brobbey also missed an open goal. After half an hour, Brobbey clashed hard with Alex Remiro and had to leave the pitch. Without Wout Weghorst, Christian Rasmussen came on and he missed a big chance moments later.
Kian-Fitz-Jim hit the post for Ajax in the second half before the hosts took the lead. Ander Barrenetxea netted a cross at the back post. Take Kubo then doubled the lead with a fine finish.
Ajax still remain in the top eight despite the defeat with two home games against Lazio and Galatasaray to come.