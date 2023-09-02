Heracles Almelo came from behind to defeat 10-man Excelsior 3-1 on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After only 19 minutes, Nikolas Agrafiotis continued his excellent start to the season with a header from a corner to put Excelsior 1-0 up.
Agrafiotis then went off injured which was a huge blow for the visitors, who then struggled to create chances. The hosts improved as the game went on and Bryan Limbombe headed Heracles level in the 54th minute.
Two minutes later, Excelsior were reduced to ten men with Lazaros Lamprou shown his second yellow card. Heracles took advantage and Justin Hoogma headed them in front.
Mohamed Sankoh came on for his debut and the striker raced through in the 85th minute to fire Heracles 3-1 up.
Heracles record their second victory of the campaign, while Excelsior are on five points.