PEC Zwolle have confirmed the signing of Hertha Berlin striker Daishawn Redan on loan until the end of the season.
PEC Zwolle are in need of offensive recruits and on deadline day they brought in Luka Adzic, but they have also loaned Redan from Hertha Berlin.
Redan joined Hertha Berlin from Chelsea in 2019 but the striker has not yet made his breakthrough in Germany. He spent a period of last season on loan with Groningen.
Redan told the club’s website, “I want to play at the highest level and that is possible here at PEC Zwolle. In addition, the club really gives me the feeling that they want me very much. It is nice that I know the trainer, even though that of course does not give any guarantees. I am well aware that I will have to work hard to conquer my place in the base and I will start right away from tomorrow.”