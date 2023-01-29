Fortuna Sittard came away from Cambuur with a 2-1 victory thanks to some VAR decisions that went their way.
The beginning of the game saw neither side create many chances but after half an hour, Mees Hoedemakers finished off an excellent attack to put Cambuur ahead.
There were few highlights after the opener but the game changed in Fortuna’s favour after 75 minutes, following a big VAR intervention.
Burak Yilmaz went down in the box but did not get a penalty and Cambuur went straight down the other end and Rodrigo Guth brought down his opponent. This time, Cambuur got a spot-kick and Guth a red card, but Jeroen Manschot was told to look at the decision by VAR. He reversed his decision and gave Fortuna a penalty which Yilmaz scored to make it 1-1.
Ten minutes before the end, Thomas Buitink had the ball in the net for Cambuur but it was ruled out for offside. Moments later, Fortuna Sittard took the lead with Inigo Córdoba slotting in after being set up by Tijjani Noslin.
Deep into injury time, Cambuur were awarded a penalty but VAR once again intervened and Manschot again denied the hosts. Fortuna Sittard held on to take the three points.
Cambuur now remains 17th and Fortuna Sittard is in 11th.