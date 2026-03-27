The Netherlands defeated Norway 2-1 in a friendly clash in Amsterdam.
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Ronald Koeman decided to start with Kees Smit in midfield while Teun Koopmeiners took up a position on the right wing. Donyell Malen was chosen as the central striker.
In the 14th minute, there was a wide applause around the stadium to honour Johan Cruyff, who died ten years ago on the 24th of March.
The first big chance came in the 17th minute when Denzel Dumfries headed the ball across goal but Malen could not sort his feet to flick it in from close range.
In the 24th minute, Norway took the lead as Andreas Schjelderup cut inside Denzel Dumfries before curling the ball past Bart Verbruggen.
Malen missed a big chance to equalise before Virgil van Dijk did make it 1-1 with a header from a corner.
In the second half, Malen put a good chance wide but the Netherlands did find the lead in the 52nd minute. Ryan Gravenberch won the ball in midfield, fed Dumfries and he crossed for Tijjani Reijnders to take a touch and blast the ball into the net.
The rest of the second half was a rather dull affair with substitutions killing the play of both sides. Brian Brobbey went close with a header but neither side really looked like scoring again.
A victory for the Netherlands and next up they face Ecuador.