Tijjani Reijnders scored twice as AC Milan defeated Club Brugge 3-1 on Tuesday in the Champions League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Christian Pulisic had given AC Milan the lead before Reijnders was involved in a big moment in the last minutes of the first half. The Dutchman was on the end of a rough challenge from Raphael Onyedika which earned the Club Brugge player a red card.
The Belgian side would equalise through Kyriani Sabba early in the second half but Reijnders restored the hosts lead after an hour. The midfielder then sealed the victory with a slick finish from the edge of the box.
It is AC Milan’s first win of the new Champions League group phase and keeps their hopes of progression alive.
For Reijnders it is redemption as he was sent off in AC Milan’s last league match.