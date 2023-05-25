Michael Reiziger will replace Erwin van de Looi as head coach of Jong Oranje following this summer’s European Championships.
Van de Looi had already announced that his five-year spell in charge of Netherlands U21’s will end after the Euros this summer.
The KNVB has now confirmed that Reiziger will replace Van de Looi with the former right-back signing a two-year deal. Reiziger recently announced that he will leave his role as an assistant with the Ajax first team at the end of the season.
The 50-year-old told the KNVB website, “I am happy and honored to be given this opportunity. It is a great opportunity to work with the greatest football talents in our country. Of course I have worked a lot with young football players, so that experience fits perfectly. Ultimately, of course, it is about performance, so we will do everything we can to be successful. I’m looking forward to getting started.”