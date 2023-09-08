There were a number of debutantes as Netherlands U21s started their Euro qualifying campaign with a 3-0 victory over Moldova in Waalwijk.
Michael Reiziger was in the dugout for the first time and his eleven contained seven debutantes, Calvin Raatsie, Rav van den Berg, Jorrel Hato, Isaac Babadi, Emanuel Emegha, Sontje Hansen and Ruben van Bommel.
The Netherlands were in control from the start but the opening goal didn’t come early as Emegha and Dirk Proper missed good chances.
Eventually, in the 43rd minute, Sontje Hansen found Proper in the box and he slotted the ball into the bottom corner.
In the second half, PSV Eindhoven midfielder Babadi netted a second before Million Manhoef wrapped up the scoring.
Youri Baas, Noah Ohio, Fedde de Jong and Youri Regeer all came on for their debuts during the second half. Ohio came close to marking it with a goal but was denied by an excellent save.
A victory to start the qualifying campaign and next up is a clash with North Macedonia, who shocked Sweden 1-0 on Friday.