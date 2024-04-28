Vitesse Arnhem may be relegated but they showed some fight on Sunday as they defeated Fortuna Sittard 3-2.
Last week, Vitesse Arnhem were officially relegated after receiving an 18 point deduction for their financial issues. After returning to the pitch, Vitesse wanted to give their fans something to cheer.
Paxten Aaronson did that in the 22nd minute as he scored on a rebound to make it 1-0 for the hosts. However, Fortuna equalised before the break through Inigo Cordoba’s header.
Five minutes into the second half, Ramon Hendriks conceded a penalty and Justin Lonwijk put Fortuna ahead from the penalty spot.
Marco van Ginkel fired in the equaliser for Vitesse before Aaronson got his second to make it 3-2. Vitesse then hung on for the win despite having Giovanni van Zwam sent off for a second yellow card.
Vitesse move onto two points in the table while Fortuna Sittard is in 12th and still not mathematically safe.