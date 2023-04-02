Manchester United in talks wit... According to the German outlet of Sky Sports, Manchester United ...

Ajax confirms Hamstra departur... Ajax have announced that Gerry Hamstra has left his role ...

Bosz is not interested in Twen... Peter Bosz has turned down the chance to become head ...

Relegation looms closer for Gr... Groningen's relegation is getting closer and closer after they lost ...

Feyenoord defeat Sparta to go ... Feyenoord took another step towards the title with a 3-1 ...

Utrecht left frustrated in dra... Utrecht had three goals ruled out by VAR as they ...

Ajax’s title chances tak... Mohamed Kudus had a goal controversially ruled out as Go ...