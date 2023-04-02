Groningen’s relegation is getting closer and closer after they lost 3-1 at Fortuna Sittard on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Above them, both Emmen and Excelsior picked up points this weekend, increasing the pressure on Groningen, who got off to a terrible start in Limburg.
After only three minutes, Iñígo Córdoba netted from Tijjani Noslin’s cross to put the hosts ahead.
Groningen then had plenty of possession but just before the break, Noslin’s strike was parried into the path of Cordoba, who scored his second.
After the break, Groningen put on a lot of pressure and Fortuna Sittard goalkeeper Ivor Pandur made two good saves, while Isak Määttä hit the post. Eventually, in the 76th minute, Ricardo Pepi did pull one back for the visitors.
However, there was to be no comeback and in stoppage time, Paul Gladon sealed the win for the hosts.
Groningen remains 17th and is now seven points behind 16th. Fortuna Sittard is in 11th.