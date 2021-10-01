Erwin van de Looi has named his Netherlands U21 squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.
On October 8th, Jong Oranje face Switzerland before they host Wales in Nijmegen four days later.
Erwin van de Looi confirmed his squad on Friday with Ajax right-back Devyne Rensch included after he dropped out of the full Netherlands squad due to a lack of playing time.
Heerenveen winger Antony Musaba, who is on loan from AS Monaco, earns his first call-up and is the only debutante in the squad.
The full squad can be seen below.