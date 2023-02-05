Ajax showed signs of confidence as they hammered Cambuur 5-0 in Leeuwarden on Sunday.
John Heitinga won his first game in charge of the club last weekend and that earned him the head coach role until the end of the season. Heitinga stuck with the same eleven that defeated Excelsior last week with Dusan Tadic once again playing through the middle.
The plan worked again as Tadic opened the scoring in the 15th minute after good work by Davy Klaassen. Tadic almost made it 2-0 but his strike went flying past the post.
Before the break, it was 2-0 for the visitors as Mohammed Kudus showed some excellent skill in the box before setting up Steven Berghuis to net.
Cambuur struggled to find a way back into the game with Silvester van der Water firing widly over the bar with a rare chance.
In the 64th minute, Tadic set up Berghuis to curl in his second of the game and the third for Ajax. Heitinga then decided to give 16-year-old Jorrel Hato his Eredivisie debut while Brian Brobbey also came on.
Brobbery hammered in a fourth in the 79th minute before the striker finished off the scoring just before full-time to seal a comfortable win for Ajax.
Cambuur sits bottom of the table while Ajax are third and only three points off top spot.