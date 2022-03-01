Jairo Riedewald came off the bench to fire Crystal Palace to a 2-1 victory over Stoke City which booked their place in the FA Cup last eight.
Riedewald has barely featured for Crystal Palace this season and was once again on the bench for their FA Cup tie against Stoke City on Tuesday evening.
He watched his side take the lead through Cheikhou Kouyate but Stoke City equalised just before the hour mark with Josh Tymon netting.
In the 78th minute, Riedewald made his way onto the pitch and only four minutes later he netted the winner. The midfielder took the ball down on the edge of the area before slotting it into the bottom corner.
It was Riedewald’s first goal of the season in only his sixth appearance.