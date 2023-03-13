Frank Rijkaard believes Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be head coach of the Netherlands one day.
Van Bronckhorst led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title and was mot recently head coach of Rangers before being sacked last year.
Quoted by the Daily Record, Frank Rijkaard tipped van Bronckhorst for Oranje, “Yes, I think Gio will be the national coach one day. I have a warm heart for him, I’m happy to see how well he has done as a manager.
“Of course, he had to leave Rangers not so long ago, but that can happen. But I always think he comes across very well. He is still the manager who has won the most trophies recently with Feyenoord and he did it with players that were not from their heyday, they were ordinary. I really thought he was a great representative of Feyenoord.”