RKC almost certain of safety a... RKC Waalwijk can start to plan for the Eredivisie next ...

Emmen boost survival hopes wit... Emmen still have a chance of escaping the relegation playoffs ...

Sparta remain in playoff spot ... Sparta Rotterdam are still in the European playoff positions after ...

Feyenoord held by Heracles Feyenoord will have to take part in the European playoff's ...

Vitesse seal European spot wit... Vitesse Arnhem have sealed a spot in Europe next season ...

Groningen all but end AZ’... After a 0-0 draw at Groningen, AZ Alkmaar's hopes of ...

PSV down PEC Zwolle to almost ... PSV Eindhoven are almost assured of their spot in the ...