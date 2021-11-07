RKC almost spoil GroningenR... Groningen needed a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw ...

Cambuur increases PEC Zwolle&#... PEC Zwolle remains rooted firmly to the bottom of the ...

Sparta ease to victory over Wi... Sparta Rotterdam has recorded their second league win of the ...

Feyenoord pull the plug on new... According to RTV Rijnmond, Feyenoord has abandoned its plans to ...

Veerman earns Heerenveen a poi... Joey Veerman earned Heerenveen a 1-1 draw against NEC Nijmegen ...

Twente beat rivals Heracles th... FC Twente defeated rivals Heracles Almelo 1-0 on Friday night ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...