Groningen needed a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw at home to RKC Waalwijk on Sunday. It was a special day for Arjen Robben, who said his official goodbye to the home crowd before the game.
The run-up to the game was all about Arjen Robben, who decided to officially retire in the summer after spending a year with Groningen. Before the clash with RKC Waalwijk, Robben said his farewell to the home crowd.
RKC Waalwijk were hoping to spoil the party and after 15 minutes they had the lead with Michiel Kramer latching onto a pass from Jens Odgaard before slotting in his fifth goal of the season.
The hosts struggled and only became dangerous just before the break when a Cyril Ngonge cross had goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen worried. RKC were lucky not to be down to ten men by halftime with a rash challenge by Ahmed Touba only punished with a yellow card.
Groningen dominated after the break and Vaessen had to make good saves to deny Tomas Suslov and Michael de Leeuw. Eventually, the goalkeeper was beaten by Jorgen Strand Larsen, who earned Groningen a point in the 85th minute.
Groningen are 15th in the table with RKC Waalwijk two places above them.