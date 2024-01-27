10-man RKC Waalwijk battled to a 1-1 draw against Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday evening.
Sparta got the first big chance of the game when Charles-Andreas Brym raced in on goal but the forward’s effort came back off the post.
Early in the second half, it was RKC who took the lead with Arno Verschueren scoring an unfortunate own-goal. It set RKC on course for their first win since November.
Sparta then welcomed Koki Saito back from injury and in the 75th minute, RKC midfielder Godfried Roemeratoe was sent off for a rash challenge. Five minutes later, Sparta got a penalty and Joshua Kitolano made it 1-1.
There was no winner before the end and Sparta remains seventh with RKC in 16th.