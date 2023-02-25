RKC Waalwijk are up to eighth in the Eredivisie after they defeated Heerenveen 4-1 in Friesland.
In the first half, Heerenveen were completely dominant and they peppered the RKC goal with shots. 17 shots on goal were taken, but only one went in before the break.
Che Nunnely saw his strike come back off the post but Sydney van Hooijdonk was there to make it 1-0 on the rebound.
RKC made three changes at the break but the second half started like the first with Thom Haye sending a strike against the crossbar.
On the hour mark, RKC were level as Florian Jozefzoon finished after good work by Mats Seuntjens. Rami Al Hajj almost restored Heerenveen’s lead but the woodwork denied the hosts for the third time.
From that point, Heerenveen fell apart with Julian Lelieveld putting RKC ahead before Yassin Oukili quickly made it 3-1 with an excellent goal. Before the end, Jozefzoon added his second to crown a great night for RKC.
RKC now climbs above Heerenveen in the table to eighth spot, while the Frisian’s are now 9th.