RKC Waalwijk continued their good start to 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Fortuna Sittard on Sunday evening.
RKC started the year with wins over Go Ahead Eagles and ADO Den Haag, which have eased their fears of relegation and saw them qualify for the KNVB Cup last eight.
After only two minutes, RKC had the lead against struggling Fortuna Sittard with Juriën Gaari netting when played through one on one with Michael Verrips. Michiel Kramer then doubled the lead before the clock had hit the 20 minute mark.
Fortuna Sittard improved in the second half and Mats Seuntjens pulled one back in the 65th minute with a penalty that he had earned himself.
The visitors then pushed for an equaliser but RKC held on for the victory which moves them to 12th in the table. Fortuna Sittard remains 17th.