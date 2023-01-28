RKC Waalwijk defeated Emmen 2-0 despite playing the majority of the second half with 10 men.
RKC went into the game without a win in their last four matches, while Emmen were on a high following a shock win over PSV in midweek.
After only three minutes, RKC had the lead with Michiel Kramer netting a fine goal and it was 2-0 before the break as Julian Lelieveld scored from an Ilias Bel Hassani cross.
Five minutes into the second half, Bel Hassani saw red for a late challenge and RKC had to see out the game with ten men. That proved to not be too much of a challenge as Emmen failed to make the most of their man advantage.
RKC are 10th in the table, while Emmen is in 15th.