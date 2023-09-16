RKC Waalwijk earned their first three points of the season after defeated 10-man Vitesse Arnhem 2-0 in the GelreDome.
Vitesse was celebrating the annual Airborne home game and wore a special kit to commemorate the battle of Arnhem in September 1944. The match ball was brought into the stadium by a paratrooper.
RKC came to spoil the party and they had the better chances from the start with Zakaria Bakkali shooting twice at Eloy Room. Denilho Cleonise also hit the post.
Just before the break, RKC took a deserved lead with Yassin Oukili firing past Room with a well-executed strike. The half time whistle was met by a chorus of boos from the home crowd.
After an hour, the host’s mood worsened as Million Manhoef was shown a red card for a rash challenge on Oukili. A yellow was given but that was upgraded to a red after a consultation with VAR.
Oukili had an effort cleared off the line before substitute Richonell Margaret settled the game for RKC in stoppage time.
RKC gets their first win and points of the campaign, while Vitesse have now suffered three home defeats this season.