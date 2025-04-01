AZ Alkmaar’s chances of a top three finish took a blow on Tuesday as they were held to a 2-2 draw against RKC Waalwijk.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The game was postponed earlier in the season due to AZ Alkmaar’s involvement in the Europa League. AZ only needed 13 minutes to break the deadlock as Troy Parrott netted after a mistake by Godfried Roemeratoe.
AZ dominated but out of nowhere, RKC equalised after an hour when Michiel Kramer beat Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro with an excellent volley. The hosts almost restored their lead straight away but Peer Koopmeiners strike hit the crossbar.
In the 82nd minute, RKC had the lead with Chris Lokesa finishing well. However, AZ’s equaliser was instant with Mexx Meerdink controlling the ball with some luck before hammering it past Jeroen Houwen.
AZ then pushed for a late winner but Meerdink missed with a header and RKC managed to hold on for the draw. It moves them above FC Twente on goal difference into fifth but they remain six points behind Utrecht in third. RKC sits 17th.