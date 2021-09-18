Utrecht drew 2-2 at home to RKC Waalwijk in an entertaining clash that was delayed during the first half.
Utrecht had the lead after only four minutes through Simon Gustafson and the home crowd was hoping for a comfortable victory.
However, RKC had other ideas and they were awarded a penalty shortly after the opener. Jens Odgaard saw his penalty saved, but in the 20th minute, the striker made up for his miss by netting the equaliser.
Shortly after the leveller, referee Richard Martens stopped the game due to objects being thrown on the pitch. When it finally did resume, Alexander Büttner put RKC in front with his first Eredivisie goal since 2019.
Seven minutes into the second half, Anastasios Douvikas was fouled in the box and the striker netted the resulting penalty to make it 2-2.
Utrecht went looking for the winner and they thought they had found it when Mike van der Hoorn netted late in injury time. However, after consulting VAR, Martens disallowed the goal for a handball in the build-up.
Utrecht is fifth while RKC is 10th.