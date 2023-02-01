RKC Waalwijk have moved to ninth in the table after a 3-1 victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
RKC survived a penalty appeal before Mats Seuntjens gave them the lead in the 23rd minute following a swift attack.
In first-half stoppage time, Go Ahead Eagles equalised in stunning fashion as Jose Fontan smashed a wonderful volley past Etienne Vaessen.
In the 71st minute, Michiel Kramer headed in a Seuntjens cross to restore the host’s lead before Yassin Oukili decided the match with a well-struck effort from the edge of the box which found the net via the underside of the crossbar.
The victory means RKC is in 9th while Go Ahead Eagles are in 12th.