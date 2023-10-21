Yassin Oukili netted a 92nd-minute winner as RKC Waalwijk defeated Volendam 2-1.
The basement battle started off slowly but towards the end of the first half, Yassin Oukili and Chris Lokesa both hit the crossbar. Then just before the break, David Min hammered the ball into the net from close range to put RKC in front.
RKC missed chances to make it 2-0 before Benaissa Benamar equalised for Volendam in the 89th minute.
The hosts bounced back and immediately regained their lead when Oukili found the bottom corner from just outside the box.
RKC are tenth with the victory while Volendam are in 17th spot.