RKC Waalwijk have confirmed the signing of Joel Pereira on a one-year deal with the option of another.
The 25-year-old was a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season but has now signed a deal to join RKC Waalwijk.
Pereira joined Manchester United in 2012 and he made three appearances for the club’s first team. He has also had loan spells with a number of clubs including Heart of Midlothian and Huddersfield Town.
RKC General director Frank van Mosselveld told the club’s website, “With the arrival of Joel, we are bringing in a goalkeeper with a lot of potential, who also has the necessary experience.
“Here in Waalwijk he gets the opportunity to further develop himself and we will go for the maximum possible together with him.”