Arjen Robben has admitted his recovery from injury is not going well and he is unsure when he will make his Groningen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 37-year-old has only made two short appearances for Groningen this season and has been struggling with a calf injury.
Speaking to the club’s website, Robben provided an update, “At the moment it is not going well. I was delayed due to calf complaints. These are different complaints than I had before. You are now falling a bit from one thing to another. It’s not a straight line up and that doesn’t make it easy.”
Robben is hoping that the coming weeks will provide more clarity around a potential comeback, “We have to make the assessment in the coming weeks. You have to see enough perspective. It is a matter of deliberation, but giving up is not in my dictionary.”
The winger is trying to remain hopeful, “Everyone is craving perspective and positive news these days. I get a lot of support and warm responses from supporters and I want to give them something back. Then I think of the moment when the public is welcome back in the stadium and that I can then stand on the field. That is still a long way off, and I don’t know whether it will work out, but as a sportsman you don’t want to give up.”