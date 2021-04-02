Arjen Robben has resumed training with Groningen and could be back in action later this month.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Since returning to Groningen in the summer, Robben has only been able to play in two games all season and he has been recovering from calf complaints for months.
However, a return is now in sights for the 37-year-old after he resumed full group training. If all goes well then Robben could return to the pitch by the end of the month.
Head coach Danny Buijs told his press conference on Friday, “I would be lying if I said that it doesn’t feel special. On the one hand he is just one of the players, on the other hand he is of exceptional quality and he is a great example for our young boys. Many of them dream of a career like the one he has had. It would therefore be very nice if he would play in a match again in a few weeks.”