Arjen Robben has stated he will accept a call-up to the Dutch national team for Euro 2020 should Frank de Boer give him a call.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 37-year-old made his second start of the season on Sunday as Groningen defeated Emmen 4-0. The winger was the star of the show with two assists.
Asked by the press what he would do if Frank de Boer selected him in his Euro squad, Robben reportedly said according to Voetbal International, “Then I’ll be there.
“When I started this last summer, it (the European Championship) Was something of my wildest dreams. First stay realistic and see how things go in the coming weeks. Then we’ll see.”
Robben last played for the Netherlands back in 2017.