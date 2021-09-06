Arjen Robben has received an award on Monday with the now-retired winger the first winner of the Eredivisie oeuvre prize.
The 37-year-old announced his retirement earlier in the summer after returning to his former club Groningen last season.
On Monday, the Eredivisie announced that Robben was the first player to receive the new oeuvre prize, due to his ‘Exceptional track record and significance for Dutch football’.
Jan de Jong, director of the Eredivisie, told ESPN, “Arjen Robben is living proof that boyhood dreams can come true. Blessed with a God-given talent and an extraterrestrial perseverance, he has single-handedly made the appearance of Dutch football even more beautiful. A Dutch master.
“Unfortunately, the talent cannot be copied, but his commitment, professionalism and the will to win and want to be the best can be.
“Arjen is a jewel in the crown of the Eredivisie. Arjen belongs in the Hall of Fame of the Rijksmuseum of the Eredivisie. The least we can give him in return for all that beauty is an oeuvre prize.”