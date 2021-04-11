Arjen Robben made his return from injury but he could not prevent Groningen from losing 2-0 at home to Heerenveen in the derby of the north.
Robben was back in the match selection for the first-time since the game against Utrecht on the 18th of October. He took his place on the bench for the clash against Heerenveen.
Robben watched on as Groningen started brightly but Alessio Da Cruz and Jørgen Strand Larsen could not take their chances. At the other end, Sergio Padt had to be in good form to deny Joey Veerman.
After the break, Padt made a great save to deny Henk Veerman but the goalkeeper was eventually beaten in the 71st minute. Henk Veerman scored from the spot after a foul by Sherel Floranus.
Robben then appeared from the bench but he could not stop Heerenveen from doubling their lead in the 86th minute as Joey Veerman set up Tibor Halilovic for a tap-in.
Robben came close to pulling one back in stoppage time but he fired just wide of the Heerenveen goal.
Groningen are still in sixth while Heerenveen are 10th.