Arjen Robben provided two assists as Groningen defeated Emmen 4-0 on Sunday afternoon.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
For only the second time this season, Arjen Robben was named in the starting eleven for Groningen as they travelled to face an Emmen side needing a win to boost their chances of escaping relegation.
Groningen had the better of the early exchanges as Mo El Hankouri hit the bar before Michael Verrips had to make a good save to deny Bart van Hintum. In the 28th minute, Van Hintum did make it 1-0 with a header from a corner.
Robben was lively and his clever free-kick set up Alessio da Cruz to make it 2-0 in the 52nd minute. Ten minutes later, Robben set Da Cruz in on goal with a lovely pass and the striker made it 3-0.
Robben then came off in the 80th minute and shortly afterwards, Paulos Abraham added a fourth for the visitors.
Groningen are still seventh after the win, while Emmen are 16th and still a point from safety with two games left.