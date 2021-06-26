Arjen Robben was not present at Groningen’s first training session on Saturday as the winger has not yet made a decision about his future.
The 37-year-old returned to Groningen last summer but had a injury hit season, which restricted him to only seven appearances.
Groningen have offered Robben another one-year deal but the veteran has not yet made a decision on his future. The forward was missing from the first training session ahead of the new season.
Technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus told the club’s website. “Arjen has not yet made a decision about his future. Until then, he will follow his own program. We keep in touch about this. As a club, we give him plenty of time and space to make a well-considered choice about his future.’
“We have already indicated that we hope that Arjen will continue with us as a player for another year, but will of course respect every decision he makes, We are already very grateful to him that he was part of the group of players last season. We hope for a sequel but wait patiently. We have not set a deadline for this. After all, the competition doesn’t start until mid-August.”