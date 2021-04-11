Arjen Robben was happy to make his return for Groningen on Sunday but the winger is unclear on whether he will keep on playing past this season.
After 175 days out injured, Robben finally returned to the pitch on Sunday during Groningen’s 2-0 loss to Heerenveen.
Speaking with ESPN, Robben said after the game, “Today was a bonus, a kind of reward. I’ve come a long way, I don’t know if I’ve ever experienced such a difficult rehabilitation in my career.”
Robben did consider quitting, “I have already indicated it before, that I thought: does it still make sense? Somewhere is something in you, giving up is not in the dictionary. You want to come on the field so badly, you succeeded today. I hope I can now continue to build this, that is just a matter of waiting. “
The 37-year-old is delighted with the support he is getting, “I enjoy it when I am on the field with the boys. That is the reward when you come back after rehabilitation. Another important factor is the support of the people here. This is coming home, you want to help your club. . When I recently see how many responses, letters, e-mails and nice words I get … Then you can’t stop either. “
Robben is only contracted for one year with Groningen and he is unsure on whether he will continue playing after this season, “I don’t know if my wife is so happy about that. It is also not an issue now. First let’s see how the coming weeks are going.”