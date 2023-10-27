NEC Nijmegen goalkeeper Robin Roefs is the only new name in Michael Reiziger’s provisional Netherlands U21 squad for the Euro qualifiers next month.
The Netherlands are in a commanding position at the top of the qualifying group and they will face Sweden and Gibraltar next month.
Reiziger has named a 29-man provisional squad for the games with NEC stopper Robin Roefs the only new name included. The 20-year-old has made seven appearances for NEC this season.
There is no place in the squad for Ryan Gravenberch, but PSV midfielder Isaac Babadi and Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha are in after returning to fitness.
Reiziger will name his final squad on the 10th of November.