Willem II have signed FC Twente midfielder Godfried Roemeratoe on loan until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old was not in Twente’s plans for this season after they made a number of signings, and he has been allowed to join Willem II. It is initially a loan move, but Willem II have negotiated an option to make it permanent.
Roemeratoe has been with Twente since the age of 15 and made 50 appearances for the club’s first team after making his debut at the end of the 2018/19 season.
Speaking to the club’s website, the midfielder said, “I was slightly injured in the preparation and FC Twente brought in new players. I also started to notice in myself that I was ready for a new step, a new club, and city. Willem II is the perfect opportunity for me.”