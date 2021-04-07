AS Roma trainer Paulo Fonseca believes his side will need to be at their best if they are to get anything out of the Europa League clash with Ajax on Thursday.
Ajax play host to the Italian side on Thursday in the Europa League quarter-finals and Fonseca faced the press ahead of the game.
He said, “I feel like the guys are motivated and confident. We have to play a perfect match, Ajax is a strong team. We have to approach this competition with the full one hundred percent concentration.”
Fonseca feels Roma need a strong defensive performance, “It is crucial that we do not make mistakes. From an offensive point of view, Ajax is one of the strongest teams in Europe. They play for possession and also like to have the ball, we need a great defensive performance against them.”
I think that is going to be a great game to watch. Two teams that like to have the ball and play offense.
Even the squads are a little bit similar, with a mix of experience and young talents.
ASRoma, its a team that play in 3-4-3 most of the time, but Paulo Fonseca its a little bit camaleonic, so we see some changes during the game, by strategy or simply because of the opposite team. Pellegrini is the star of the team, a player that can read and interpret the game easily and simple, assists and scores, Total Football.
Ten Hag has some struggle to supply the sales of Frenkie and De Ligt, the appearing of Gravenberch was a fresh air to the game of Ajax, and Tadic is simply amazing.
Normally appears in the squeam of 4-3-3, if Tadic its the false 9, could appear Neres and Antony on the wings, but the coach makes a lot of changes.
I predict a final result with goals and off course a great night well spended.
