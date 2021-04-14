According to reports in Belgium, Louis van Gaal is a target for Royal Antwerp as they consider making a change to their technical director.
Current technical director Louis D’Onofrio is under pressure and it seems the Belgian side are going to say goodbye to him shortly.
According to Het Nieuwsblad, Antwerp chairman Paul Gheysens is a big fan of Louis van Gaal and is dreaming of appointing the 69-year-old.
Van Gaal, who has not had a role in football since leaving Manchester United in 2016, played for Antwerp between 1973 and 1977. It is unclear whether Van Gaal is open to a new role and if he would be keen on the job with Antwerp.