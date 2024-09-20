Ibrahim Sadiq scored twice as AZ Alkmaar defeated PEC Zwolle 2-1 on Friday evening.
Follow Football-Oranje on X
After defeating Heerenveen 9-1, AZ were full of confidence and after only six minutes, Ruben van Bommel crossed for Ibrahim Sadiq to make it 1-0
PEC Zwolle went toe to toe with the visitors after the early goal but the best chance before the break fell to AZ. Troy Parrott got in on goal but failed to finish past Jesper Schendelaar.
Five minutes into the second half, AZ did double the lead and it was Sadiq again, who chipped the ball over Schendelaar.
PEC Zwolle reacted well and Dylan Vente pulled one back after being set up by Younes Namli. However, the hosts could not equalise with Rome Owusu-Oduro pulling off a big stop late on to secure the win for AZ.
AZ jumps to the top of the table for the time being while PEC Zwolle is in 15th.