Shurandy Sambo has confirmed he has held talks with Ajax head coach Maurice Steijn but his goal is still to play for PSV Eindhoven.
The right-back is currently with the Netherlands U21 squad after an excellent season on loan with Sparta Rotterdam.
Last week, Sambo was linked with a move to Ajax, who are now coached by Maurice Steijn, his boss at Sparta last season.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Sambo said, “My agent has spoken to people within Ajax. I have also been in contact with Maurice. He was my trainer for a year, so you have contact anyway.”
Sambo is happy that Steijn made the move to Ajax, “I’ll definitely give it to him. That’s what I told him: “Who knows, maybe we’ll run into each other in the future.” And now you see everything passing by. Maybe it will fall into place after all.”
The 21-year-old is still focused on a future with PSV, though, “But my goal was always to get into the first team at PSV and that goal is still the same. For me it is just very important that I get to play.”
Sambo is yet to talk with new PSV head coach Peter Bosz, “But my agents already had a conversation with Earnest Stewart and Marcel Brands. And that looked good. They were satisfied with my development. But I still have to speak to the trainer, yes.”