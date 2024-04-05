According to Fabrizio Romano, PSV Eindhoven full-back Shurandy Sambo will sign for Burnley in the summer.
The right-back has only made nine substitute appearances in Eindhoven this season and is out of contract in the summer.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Sambo has now agreed a pre-contract deal with Burnley and will move to England on a free transfer in the summer. He will sign a four-year deal.
The 22-year-old impressed on loan with Sparta Rotterdam last season but has not been able to break into Peter Bosz’s side.
This news has also been confirmed by Rik Elfrink of Eindhovens Dagblad.