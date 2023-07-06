Brighton and Hove Albion has loaned Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen to Austrian side Sturm Graz.
Brighton has previously loaned the Netherlands U21 international to KV Oostende and Vitesse Arnhem, but Scherpen now heads to Sturm Graz for the upcoming season.
Scherpen joins the side that finished second in the Austrian Bundesliga and they have a place in the Champions League qualifiers.
Scherpen will compete with Matteo Bignett and Luka Maric for the number one spot, while Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha is now a teammate.