PSV Eindhoven head coach Roger Schmidt can admit that PSV Eindhoven are not going to win the Eredivisie title this season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With six games left, PSV Eindhoven are currently 11 points behind Ajax, who also have a game in hand.
Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Schmidt admitted defeat in the title race, “We can no longer win the league. Still on paper, but not in practice. We have to focus on that next season.”
PSV are now in a battle for second with AZ Alkmaar and for Schmidt it is important to get that Champions League spot, “I’ve played in the Champions League a few times. It’s my big, big motivation to play with my young PSV team in the competition with the best clubs in Europe. It’s fantastic.”