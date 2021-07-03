PSV Eindhoven head coach Roger Schmidt does not expect to see Denzel Dumfries and Donyell Malen back at the club.
PSV Eindhoven defeated amateur side RDW Molenbeek 5-2 on Saturday evening as the club got their pre-season underway.
It isn’t long until PSV Eindhoven face Galatasaray in a Champions League qualifier, but head coach Roger Schmidt does not expect to have Donyell Malen or Denzel Dumfries for the games.
He told AD, “I no longer expect them to return to De Herdgang. It was already clear after last season that they wanted to take a step abroad. I still expect that.”
Malen has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, while Inter Milan and Everton have set their sights on Dumfries.
Schmidt would love to have the duo available but that is only possible if there is no transfer as expected, “If there is no transfer, we will look at it again. It will be a challenge in terms of fitness. That goes for Dumfries and Malen, but also for Cody Gakpo. They will only join later and will now have to stay fit individually. It would of course be good for us if they are there, then we have more options.”